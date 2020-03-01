MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $109.58 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00019500 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,566.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.02531880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03633404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00673120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00754883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00090071 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00573863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bitbank and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

