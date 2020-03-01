Monarch (MT) Price Tops $0.0026

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Monarch has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Monarch token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a market capitalization of $87,553.00 and approximately $77,827.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

