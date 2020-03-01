Monarch Reaches Market Cap of $88,694.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Monarch has a market capitalization of $88,694.00 and $76,855.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

