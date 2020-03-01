Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,827,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

