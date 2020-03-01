MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $839,928.00 and $3,084.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018928 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003974 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004621 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 179.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,753,007 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

