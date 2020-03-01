MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $827,957.00 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019242 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004074 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004591 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 111.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,706,095 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

