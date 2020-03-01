Monetha Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176,666.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $176,666.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

