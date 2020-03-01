Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $280,919. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

