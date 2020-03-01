Monolith (TKN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,671.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Monolith has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $6,671.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

