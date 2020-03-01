Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 10,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. 7,170,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

