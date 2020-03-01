Mooncoin Market Capitalization Tops $18.70 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 133.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $18.70 million and $18.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,533,441,555 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

