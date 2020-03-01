Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 15,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

