MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. MovieBloc has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.02608793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00134782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,477,074,691 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

