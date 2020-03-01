MTC Mesh Network 1-Day Volume Hits $10,159.00 (MTC)

MTC Mesh Network (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One MTC Mesh Network token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MTC Mesh Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MTC Mesh Network has a market cap of $585,438.00 and $10,159.00 worth of MTC Mesh Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MTC Mesh Network

MTC Mesh Network was first traded on January 15th, 2018. MTC Mesh Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,010,170 tokens. MTC Mesh Network’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. MTC Mesh Network’s official website is www.mtc.io.

