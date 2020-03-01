Multi-collateral DAI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.98 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $117.50 million and $19.98 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00011645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00482674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.03 or 0.06430294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00064213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 119,201,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,832,024 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

