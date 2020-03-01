Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Murphy USA worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA opened at $97.50 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

