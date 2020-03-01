Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $147,349,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,136. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.