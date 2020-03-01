Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 805 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in United Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 9,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Technologies by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in United Technologies by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 355,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,287,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

