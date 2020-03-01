Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Miller Industries worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,416. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $354.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

