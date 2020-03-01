MVL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,426.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $223,426.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene, Cryptology and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.09 or 0.06431330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00064987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011679 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, IDEX, IDCM, Cryptology and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

