Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $941.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,721,969,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

