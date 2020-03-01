Myriad (XMY) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,722,067,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

