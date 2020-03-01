MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $154,723.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. MyWish has a market capitalization of $154,723.00 and $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

