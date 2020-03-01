Namecoin Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $2,251.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005953 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin, WEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.03672632 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00753948 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, BX Thailand, WEX, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

