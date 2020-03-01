Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $95.56 million and $3.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00008430 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,514.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02529324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.03613489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00669637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00751555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00090138 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00572002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinEx, Mercatox, RightBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bitinka, Coindeal, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Nanex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

