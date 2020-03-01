Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $391,721.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055719 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,436,550 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

