Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $102.55. 2,269,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,940. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

