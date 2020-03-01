Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NATH opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

In other Nathan’s Famous news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $985,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 41,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

