National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,529,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

