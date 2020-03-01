National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

NKSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

