National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $9,781,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 240,076 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $3,131,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $18.71 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

