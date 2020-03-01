National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,135 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 59,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NSA stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

