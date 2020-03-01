Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Blackline worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,621 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 283.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 416,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,163.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,734 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 900,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.