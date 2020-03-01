Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,024 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NYSE SQ traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.33. 23,345,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

