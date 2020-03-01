Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

ACGL traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 2,914,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

