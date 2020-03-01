Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Macquarie lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,345. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

