Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.79 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

