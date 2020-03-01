Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.75 Million in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 2,251,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

