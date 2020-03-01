Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,621 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Atlantica Yield worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,939,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 1,440,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,510. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

