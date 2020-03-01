Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 45,446 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,446 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $1,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GrafTech International by 18.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 4,004,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

