Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 967,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,318. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $142,019 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

