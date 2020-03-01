Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,223.00

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $18,223.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00422019 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012266 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001712 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Fatbtc and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

