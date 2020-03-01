Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $74.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $77.60 million. Nautilus reported sales of $84.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $287.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.42 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nautilus by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nautilus by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

