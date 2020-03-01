NavCoin (NAV) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.17 million and $39,387.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000626 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,019,475 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

