NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 782,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,318 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. NCR has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

