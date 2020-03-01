Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Neblio has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $129,817.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00007106 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019002 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,089,655 coins and its circulating supply is 15,496,991 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.