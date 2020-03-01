Nebulas (NAS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004811 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LBank, Neraex and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00482674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.03 or 0.06430294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00064213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,585,395 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Neraex, OKEx, Allcoin, Gate.io, LBank, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

