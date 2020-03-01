Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Nectar has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $6.91 million and $639.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039105 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00071062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,531.92 or 1.00270236 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067916 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

