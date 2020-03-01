NEM Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. NEM has a total market cap of $439.70 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptomate, CoinTiger and LiteBit.eu.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Binance, Coinbe, OKEx, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, COSS, Koineks, Liquid, Cryptopia, Zaif, Exrates, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bithumb, Upbit, B2BX, Indodax, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

