Neo (NEO) Price Hits $11.20

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinEgg, Huobi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $790.14 million and $749.12 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BCEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Koinex, Upbit, TDAX, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Tidebit, Huobi, Coinnest, Bibox, OKEx, LBank, Liquid, Coinrail, HitBTC, COSS, ZB.COM, Switcheo Network, OTCBTC, Binance, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Bitinka, BitForex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bitbns, CoinBene, Exrates, Ovis, Allcoin, Bittrex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

